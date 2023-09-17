Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $40.33 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $40,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.64. 1,193,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,817. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.17. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $96.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

