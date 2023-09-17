SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $14,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.86. The stock had a trading volume of 272,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,360. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

