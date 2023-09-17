Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Increased by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 2.6% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,932,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,615. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

