Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after acquiring an additional 314,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,159,000 after purchasing an additional 159,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

LLY traded down $15.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $575.66. 5,941,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,255. The stock has a market cap of $546.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $512.56 and a 200 day moving average of $438.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

