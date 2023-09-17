Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,687 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 241,045 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.9% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,303,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.21. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

