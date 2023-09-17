Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 54 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.8% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 38,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $278.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.06. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

