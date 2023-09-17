TL Private Wealth Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TL Private Wealth decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.2% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $575.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $546.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.