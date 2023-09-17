Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.2% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.7 %

LLY opened at $575.66 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $601.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $512.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock worth $21,095,701,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

