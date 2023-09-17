Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.41 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.0% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $147.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.63 and a 200-day moving average of $146.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

