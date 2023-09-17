First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Netflix by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $396.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $430.91 and a 200-day moving average of $384.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $175.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

