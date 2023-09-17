Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lifted by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $567,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

