Thomasville National Bank Has $11.29 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,542,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,542,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,474,820 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $300.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $772.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

