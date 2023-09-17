Disciplined Investments LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

