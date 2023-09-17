Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

