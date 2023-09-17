Disciplined Investments LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 24,346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock worth $1,005,802,298. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.34 and a 200 day moving average of $152.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

