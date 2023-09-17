Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.52 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.