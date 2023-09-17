Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 139.2% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 613,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,564,000 after buying an additional 97,354 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

PEP stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.57.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.