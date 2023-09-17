Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Decreased by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Walmart by 7,546.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after buying an additional 3,125,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after buying an additional 2,938,948 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $164.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.61.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.