Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 719 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.4% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,217. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.55. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

