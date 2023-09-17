Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Invests $220,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $2,664,393.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $2,664,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,359 shares of company stock worth $14,301,522 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

EW traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,985,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.95. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

