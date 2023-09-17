iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lessened by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.38. 13,678,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,864,365. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

