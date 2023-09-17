Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,938 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.26% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $21,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 269.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. 8,234,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,853. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.