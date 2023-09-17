Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,073 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,283,000.

Shares of FBND opened at $44.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

