EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.