The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Lowered by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,673 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at TJX Companies
In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Stock Performance
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
