Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,866,000 after purchasing an additional 123,448 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $426.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $438.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.06. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

