Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $428,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $579.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $574.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.18. The firm has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

