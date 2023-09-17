ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Buys 529 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $97.80. The stock had a trading volume of 634,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,493. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.58 and a 200 day moving average of $94.49. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

