ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up approximately 0.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.32. The stock had a trading volume of 35,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,104. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $158.95 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.6895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

