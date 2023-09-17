ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Acquires 215 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,835 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,687,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,084,000 after acquiring an additional 319,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $70.90. 1,293,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,662. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

