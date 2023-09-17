ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 169 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.02. 294,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $264.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.16 and a 200-day moving average of $244.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

