ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Buys 8,435 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.4% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

BND traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.79. 4,946,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,927. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

