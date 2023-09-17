ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $35.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 12.6% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $35,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.71. The company had a trading volume of 953,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,829. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $252.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

