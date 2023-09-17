iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,669,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,181 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 10.5% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.44% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $343,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,287 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,126,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,696. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $53.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

