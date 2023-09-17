CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New $819,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 433,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 68,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at $105,000.

BATS:PJUL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,941 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $969.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

