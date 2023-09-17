Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.05 and its 200 day moving average is $242.32. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $220.50 and a 1-year high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.