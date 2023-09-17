Willis Investment Counsel Purchases 1,223 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 1.3% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $20,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 218.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.7% in the second quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 54,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.65. 886,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,696. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $166.93 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

