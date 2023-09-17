Willis Investment Counsel Has $27.13 Million Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 454,656 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for about 1.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $27,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BHP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.45. 3,046,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,255. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.96%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.