Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 525 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.0% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.4% in the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 147,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.67. 11,145,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,806,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

