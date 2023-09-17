Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 470 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises about 1.6% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 659.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $300,695,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 82.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,436 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.63 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

