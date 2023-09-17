General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in General Electric by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220,210 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in General Electric by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $117.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.91.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

