Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Purchases 131,005 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,005 shares during the period. Tucows comprises approximately 4.4% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV owned about 17.72% of Tucows worth $53,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Tucows by 10.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 426.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tucows in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tucows Price Performance

Shares of TCX opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $47.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.98 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 71.93% and a negative net margin of 22.17%.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Featured Articles

