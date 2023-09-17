Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $351,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,360,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in American Tower by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 861,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,053,000 after buying an additional 292,395 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.5 %

AMT opened at $180.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $172.55 and a 52 week high of $247.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

