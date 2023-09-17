Peak Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

QQQM opened at $152.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $159.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average of $142.04.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

