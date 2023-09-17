EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $263.66 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $408.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.11.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.00.

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

