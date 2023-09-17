Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,492 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

