Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Target were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Target by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $123.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.75 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Insider Activity

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

