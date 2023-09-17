Czech National Bank Acquires 146 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,429 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.6% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 27,804 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.0% during the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.3 %

MCD opened at $278.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.06. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $202.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

