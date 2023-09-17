Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $508,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,263 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,883,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,572,592,000 after buying an additional 136,383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total value of $215,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,039,652,654.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,949,837 shares of company stock worth $482,142,887. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $113.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.26. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.