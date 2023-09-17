City State Bank Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

City State Bank trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $278.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

